400 Lok Sabha seats needed to build temples in Mathura, Varanasi, claims BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma
Addressing a campaign rally in the national capital, Himanta Biswa Sarma said BJP will build temples in Mathura and Varanasi if it gets 400 seats. He also outlined intentions to bring PoK into India under PM Modi's leadership in the next BJP term at centre.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, speaking at an election rally in East Delhi on Tuesday, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to build temples at the Krishna Janmabhoomi site in Mathura and the Gyanvapi mosque area in Varanasi if it secures 400 seats in the ongoing elections.