Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi to hold rally in western Uttar Pradesh's Meerut today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to kick off BJP's Lok Sabha election campaign in Uttar Pradesh from Meerut. BJP candidate Arun Govil set to contest against SP and BSP candidates in Meerut for 2024 elections.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to launch the Bharatiya Janata Party's election campaign for the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, commencing from Meerut on Sunday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message