Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ‘TMC fighting for existence; Congress ‘biggest enemy’ of minorities,’ says PM Modi
PM Modi defends himself against opposition's abuse allegations and criticizes vote bank politics while emphasizing the importance of protecting the rights of SC, ST, OBC communities. He also addresses reservations, raids on opposition parties, and the cancellation of OBC certificates in West Bengal.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday alleged the INDIA bloc is engaging in “vote bank politics" and slammed opposition parties for neglecting the constitutional rights of Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC). In an interview with ANI, PM Modi discussed various issues, including reservation, the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the raids conducted by the central agencies, and more.