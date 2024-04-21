‘BJP has become a cult worshipping Narendra Modi’, says P Chidambaram
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Chidambaram targets Modi government, criticizes BJP's manifesto as 'Modi's guarantee'. Expresses concern over the erosion of freedom of expression, warns of dictatorship if Modi is voted back to power.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday slammed the BJP-led NDA government and alleged that the saffron party is no longer a political party but has become a “cult which worships Prime Minister Narendra Modi".
