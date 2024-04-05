Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP says 'sitting on mountain of injustice' as Congress releases 'Nyay Patra' manifesto
The BJP called Congress' promises ‘a series of hollow guarantees’ and claimed that the party fulfils any of it, even when given a chance too.
Soon after the Congress released its 'Nyay Patra' manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party was quick to react to it saying that the party “sitting on the mountain of injustice" has no business talking about justice.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message