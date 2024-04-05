The BJP called Congress' promises ‘a series of hollow guarantees’ and claimed that the party fulfils any of it, even when given a chance too.

Soon after the Congress released its 'Nyay Patra' manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party was quick to react to it saying that the party "sitting on the mountain of injustice" has no business talking about justice.

The BJP also called Congress' promises "a series of hollow guarantees" and claimed that the party fulfils any of it, even when given a chance too.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, reacting to Congress' manifesto said, "Congress has given the name of its manifesto 'Nyay Patra'. A party that is sitting on the mountain of injustice has always done injustice to farmers, poor, youth, and labourers, hence the word 'justice' does not suit them..."

Yadav added that the Congress is fighting a "lost battle" and blamed the grand old party of not being able to come out of family.

Yadav added that the Congress is fighting a "lost battle" and blamed the grand old party of not being able to come out of family.

"They cannot get out of their family; from senior Congress leaders to everyone in the INDI alliance, they cannot tolerate the participation of those who do not belong to their families. The Congress party is fighting a 'lost battle'..." he said.

Adding to it, Rajasthan Minister Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (Retd) said that the Congress manifesto is one more guarantee in the series of a hollow guarantees.

"When their (Congress) government was in power in Rajasthan, then their only guarantee was to 'loot Rajasthan.'..From every state, they are getting uprooted. Congress has become a joke..." he claimed.

Terming the Congress a 'sinking ship' who has lost the faith of people, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai said, "Do you all think that Congress will form a government? In the 2018 assembly elections (Chhattisgarh), they made 36 promises and got a chance to run the government for straight 5 years, did they fulfil any of them? They didn't. The Congress party has completely lost the faith of the people...The party is a sinking ship...."

"The main opposition party, which is called the Grand Old Party and is moving from being old to oldest to oblivion, is saying today that if they come power, they will do this and that," said BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi.

The BJP has also termed the Congress manifesto as a 'bundle of lies', prepared to create confusion among voters.

The Congress manifesto 'Nyay Patra' focuses on 'Paanch Nyay' or five pillars of justice, including 'Yuva Nyay', 'Naari Nyay', 'Kisaan Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay' and 'Hissedari Nyay' as well as the guarantees made by it to the people as part of its poll promises for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress has promised that it will take action to ease the tax burden on the salaried class if it comes back to power.

It also says that the party will conduct a nationwide Socio-Economic and Caste Census to enumerate the castes and sub-castes and their socio-economic conditions and it will pass a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SC, ST and OBC.

