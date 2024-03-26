The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday wrote to Election Commission of India alleging “egregious partiality" towards the party. It also claimed that the Election officers turn “blind eye" to social media posts or speeches flagged by the BJP.

In the letter, BJP wrote: “…instances abound where Election officers exhibit egregious partiality, turning a blind eye to social media posts or speeches flagged by the BJP while delaying or neglecting complaints filed by the BJP."

The saffron party also alleged a delay by the EC in granting permissions and approvals to BJP's legal and rightful requests.

"The Election Commission displays undue haste in taking action against BJP members, sometimes even in the absence of formal complaints," it added.

