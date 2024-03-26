Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP sees ‘egregious partiality’ in EC action against party members
The BJP also alleged a delay by the EC in granting permissions and approvals to it's legal and rightful requests.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday wrote to Election Commission of India alleging “egregious partiality" towards the party. It also claimed that the Election officers turn “blind eye" to social media posts or speeches flagged by the BJP.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message