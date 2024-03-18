Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP to focus on bullet train projects in poll manifesto, says report
In a bid to upgrade India's railway infrastructure and boost connectivity and speed, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to include a promise of multiple high-speed rail or bullet train corridors in the Lok Sabha 2024 manifesto. The party is considering including several HSR projects as a key promise for the next five years, reported Business Standard citing sources.