Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : BJP's releases first list of 195 candidates, PM Modi to contest from Varanasi
The first list of 195 candidates released in Saturday features high-profile names such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will contest from Varanasi in UP, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who will contest from Gandhinagar in Gujarat
The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) released the first list of 195 candidates for the upcming Lok Sabha elections here in the national capital on March 2.
