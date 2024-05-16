Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Naveen Jindal, AAP's Sushil Gupta among 3 richest candidates in Phase 6
Naveen Jindal, who is the Chairman of Jindal Steel and Power Limited had won the Kurukshetra seat in 2009, on a Congress ticket. He lost the seat in 2014 and did not contest in 2019. Sushil Gupta is a former AAP Rajya Sabha MP.
With assets amounting to ₹1241 Crore Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and industrialist Naveen Jindal is the richest candidate in the fray in Phase 6 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Jindal, who defected from the Congress party in March thus year, is a candidate from Kurukshetra seat in Haryana.