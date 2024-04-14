Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’ for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, on April 14. The Congress party released its manifesto on April 5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BJP, seeking a record third term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has set a target of 370 seats for the party and 400 seats for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The Congress is challenging the BJP by contesting the upcoming election as part of Opposition's INDIA bloc.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha Election 2024 will begin on April 19 and the results will be announced on June 4.

Here is a comparison of the election manifestoes of both the parties.

1-Modi's Guarantee Vs Congress's Nyay pillars BJP

Titled 'Modi Ki Guarantee,' the BJP's manifesto for 2024 elections which has 14 promises focuses on party's commitment to the four pillars of nation's development – women, youth, the underprivileged, and farmers - as its underlying theme.

Congress

The Congress party's manifesto, however, had Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodi Nyay Yatra imprint on it and was titled 'Nyay Patra'. It focused on five 'pillars of justice' of justice (Yuva Nyay, Naari Nyay, Kisaan Nyay, Shramik Nyay and Hissedari Nyay) with 25 guarantees under them.

2- Targeting Young Voters Both the parties have included separate sections on young voters in their manifestoes. There are about 1.8 crore new voters in the 18-19 year old bracket in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Both the parties have made promises to the young population of voters.

BJP

-Will implement the law against paper leaks.

-Will continue to fill the government vacancies in a time bound manner.

-Will build upon this success and expand this ecosystem by making Bharat a preferred destination for startups.

- Will continue to work towards making India a global manufacturing hub and enhance employment in this crucial sector.

-Will expand credit programmes like Mudra to support all aspiring entrepreneurs in starting and sustaining their ventures. The Mudra loan limit will be doubled up to ₹20 lakh

Congress

-Will tackle this issue of unemployment on a war footing with a clear Yuva Nyay programme.

-A new Right to Apprenticeship Act to provide a one year apprenticeship with a private or a public sector company to every diploma holder or college graduate below the age of 25.

-Will fill the nearly 30 lakh vacancies in sanctioned posts at various levels in the central government.

-One-time relief to applicants who were unable to write the qualifying public examinations during April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

3- Senior Citizens Both the BJP and the Congress have promised schemes and initiatives for the senior citizens, especially catering to the health aspect.

BJP

-Will expand the Ayushman Bharat Yojana to cover senior citizens above 70 years of age

-Will work with state governments to ensure convenient facilities for senior citizens to undertake sacred pilgrimages across the country.

Congress

-Will strictly enforce the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

-Will raise the contribution to pensions for senior citizens, widows and persons with disabilities under the National Social Assistance Programme amount to ₹1,000 per month.

-Will restore travel concessions in public transport (rail and road) for senior citizens.

4- Farmers Vote Bank Like in the past manifestoes, both political farmers have made promises to farmers, another crucial vote bank.

BJP

-Will further strengthen the PM Fasal Bima Yojana through more technological interventions to ensure speedy and more accurate assessment, faster payouts and quicker grievance resolution.

-Will continue to increase MSP from time to time.

Congress

-Will give a legal guarantee to the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) announced by the government every year, as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission

-Will appoint a Permanent Commission on Agricultural Finance that will report periodically on the extent of agricultural credit and the need for loan forbearance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5- Women Voters As many as 96.8 crore Indians are eligible to vote in 2024. Out of these, 49.7 crore are males, 47.1 crore females and 48,000 transgenders. The women voters are key in deciding the future of the parties.

BJP

-Will now empower 3 crore rural women to become 'Lakhpati Didi.'

-Will expand the existing health services focused on the prevention and reduction of Anaemia, Breast Cancer, Cervical Cancer and Osteoporosis, ensuring a healthy life for women. We will launch a focused initiative to eliminate cervical cancer

-We will systematically implement Women's Reservation Bill to ensure representation for women in the Parliament and State Legislatures

Congress

-Resolve to launch a Mahalakshmi scheme to provide ₹1 lakh per year to every poor Indian family as an unconditional cash transfer.

-Will reserve one-half (50 per cent) of central government jobs for women starting in 2025.

-Will double the number of working women hostels in the country, with at least one Savitribai Phule Hostel in each district.

6- Health for all Health became even more significant poll issue after the COVID-19 pandemic. The BJP, in its manifesto, highlights how it handled the crisis while the Congress has promised insurance on the lines of its Rajasthan government model.

BJP

-Will strengthen our network of AIIMS to provide quality healthcare across the country.

-Expand PM-ABHIM for robust healthcare-

-Will expand the Jan Aushadhi Kendra network to provide high-quality low-cost medicines to citizens across the country.

Congress

-The Rajasthan Model of cashless insurance up to ₹25 lakhs will be adopted for universal healthcare.

-Promise that healthcare will be universal and free in public health centres such as hospitals, clinics, primary health centres, mobile healthcare units, dispensaries and health camps. Free healthcare will include examination, diagnostics, treatment, surgery, medicines, rehabilitation and palliative care

-Budget allocation for Health will be increased step by step every year to achieve 4 per cent of total expenditure by 2028-29.

7-Indian Economy The BJP promises to make India 3rd largest economy and the Congress promises to double country's GDP in next ten years.

BJP

-We guarantee that India will be the 3rd largest economic power.

-We will continue to demonstrate low inflation and stay committed to India's economic prowess

-We are committed to increase employment, self-employment and enhancement of livelihood opportunities for citizens.

- Will honour tax payers who have played an important role in strengthening our economy.

Congress

-Have set a target of doubling the GDP in the next 10 years.

-Make a law to specify and protect the rights of gig workers and unorganised workers and enhance their social security.

-Will support free trade and rule-based international trade and commerce.

-Will reorient the tax policies towards employment and wages as well as investments and profits.

8- High Quality Education BJP

-Will continue to upgrade the existing institutions through focused funding, capacity building, infrastructure upgradation and dedicated research grants.

-Will make our youth future ready by adopting a dynamic learning curriculum at school level as mandated by National Education Policy and by incorporating industry-aligned curriculum and skill development in emerging technologies in higher education.

Congress

-Will amend the Right to Education Act to make education from Class I to Class XII in public schools compulsory and free.

-Will revisit and amend the NEP in consultation with the state governments.

-School and college syllabuses will emphasise the study of STEM subjects in order to develop a scientific temper

9- National Security BJP

-Will further establish the military theatre commands for more efficient operations.

-Will accelerate development of robust infrastructure along the Indo-China, Indo-Pakistan and Indo-Myanmar borders.

-Will ensure that the development and welfare schemes reach the people living in areas affected by Left Wing Extremism.

-Will further equip the Armed Forces and the Central Armed Police Forces with modern state-of-the-art weapons, equipment and technology to aid the swift disposal of any current and emerging threats.

Congress

-Will scrap the Agnipath Scheme.

-Will issue a comprehensive National Security Strategy.

-Will bring a new Operational Directive to deal with our current two-front challenge.

- Will institutionalise the process of appointing the CDS to ensure transparency and military consensus.

-One Rank One Pension (OROP) will be implemented in accordance with the order of the UPA government dated 26 February 2014.

10- Preserving Environment Over the years, environment issues have started to feature in political manifestoes.

BJP

-Will ensure that the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) effectively achieves and maintains the designated annual average ambient air quality standards in all regions of the nation, especially achieving National Air Quality Standards in 60 Cities by 2029.

-Will undertake phase wise improvement of health and cleanliness of all major rivers,

Congress

-Will strengthen the NCAP in order to urgently tackle the problem of air pollution.

-Will constitute an independent Environment Protection and Climate Change Authority to establish, monitor and enforce environmental standards and to enforce the National and State Climate Change plans.

