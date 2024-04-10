Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP's SS Ahluwalia to go against TMC's Shatrughan Sinha from West Bengal's Asansol
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Ahluwalia would take on TMC's heavyweight candidate and the party's star face, Shatrughan Sinha, in Asansol, an industrial hub encapsulating the state's coal belt
Lok Sabha elections 2024: The BJP on Wednesday announced the nomination of former Union minister SS Ahluwalia from the Asansol Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal.
