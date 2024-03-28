Actor Govinda has termed his return to politics after leaving the Congress party as the end of his '14-year-long vanvas'.

Bollywood actor Govinda made a political comeback on Thursday after joining the ruling Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in Mumbai. The actor had earlier won elections on a Congress ticket from the Virar constituency after defeating BJP stalwart Ram Naik. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ‘Raja Babu’ actor made his political debut in 2004 when he emerged as a “giant killer" after defeating senior BJP leader Ram Naik in the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat with a Congress party ticket. The 60-year-old actor was welcomed by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde saying he was a popular figure in all sections of the society.

"I am back (in politics) after a 14-year-long 'vanvas' (exile)," Govinda remarked after joining the Shiv Sena. The actor said he would work in the art and culture field if given a chance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Applauding the work done by the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Govinda, fondly called Chi Chi, said, “We have seen the same level of progress here (in Maharashtra) in the last two years, as we have seen in the country in the last 10 years. We will focus on the beautification of the state and the growth of art and culture."

Govinda, who started his acting career in the 1980s, said after his first stint in politics from 2004 to 2009, he never felt he would come back to the same field. Mumbai looks more beautiful and developed since Shinde has become the chief minister, he stated.

"I am joining Shiv Sena and it is a blessing of God. I thought I would not enter politics again," Govinda said as he was officially inducted into the party by Eknath Shinde. Govinda's parents had a good relationship with Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Welcoming Govinda into the party, Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora said he had known the veteran Bollywood actor for 25 years. Recalling the 2004 elections, Deora said he and Govinda had fought elections together.

“I have known Govinda for almost 25 years. In 2004, we both fought elections together. My late father had brought him to Congress. He is a man with a clean heart, and he wants to represent the creative industry and the cultural capital of the country, Mumbai," Milind Deora said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

