Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former Congress leader Vijender Singh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. India's first Olympic medallist in boxing had fought previous Lok Sabha elections from the South Delhi constituency as a Congress candidate. However, he failed to emerge victorious at that time.

On being asked about his reaction to the wrestlers' protest, Vijender Singh maintained his stance that he will not shy away from calling out what's wrong and praising what's right.

“ Main galat ko galat kahung, sahi ko sahi (I will call wrong, what's wrong, right what is right)," he told ANI while expressing his desire to work for sports players as a BJP member.

Advocating for the solution of athletes' problems with the help of discussions and mediation, Vijender Singh said he would be able to help athletes in a better way after joining the party.

While praising the party for its work and the development of the country during the BJP government, Vijender Singh said, “I have joined the BJP in the interest of the nation and to serve the people. I want to help more and more people."

There were speculations that Vijender Singh may contest the Lok Sabha elections 2024 as a Congress candidate from Mathur against incumbent MP Hema Malini. Vijender Singh comes from a Jat community which has a political influence in a large number of seats in Haryana.

Interestingly, Vijender Singh had reposted a tweet of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, merely a day before joining the saffron party.

Vijender Singh joined the BJP in New Delhi in the presence of the party's National General Secretary Vinod Tawde. Ahead of the general elections, the grand old party has suffered multiple setbacks after many Congress leaders joined the BJP. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had called the exit of multiple political leaders from the party as a result of the fear of the BJP earlier while addressing the public at the concluding event of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

