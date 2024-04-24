Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Campaigning for Phase 2 polling ends today, PM Modi to address a rally in Madhya Pradesh
The 89 Lok Sabha seats in 13 states scheduled for voting in the second phase on April 26 include Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jammu & Kashmir.
The campaigning for second phase of elections ends today, April 24. As many as 89 constituencies spread across 13 states will go to polls in the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on April 26.
