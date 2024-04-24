The campaigning for second phase of elections ends today, April 24. As many as 89 constituencies spread across 13 states will go to polls in the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on April 26.

The first phase of polling held on April 19 saw a voter turnout of about 64 per cent. The ongoing Lok Sabha Election is being held in seven phases. The last phase is scheduled on June 1 and the counting of votes will be held on June 4.

The 89 Lok Sabha seats in 13 states scheduled for polls in the second phase include Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jammu & Kashmir.

Wayanad, Thiruvananthapuram & Meerut

Among the key contests, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is contesting from the Wayanad constituency in Kerala in the second phase. Rahul Gandhi is up against Annie Raja from the CPI and K Surendran of the BJP. In another key fight, the incumbent MP and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is contesting against Union Minister of State and BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar from Thiruvananthapuram seat in Kerala.

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini is eying a third term from Mathura as a BJP candidate. In Meerut, the BJP has nominated Ramayan actor Arun Govil as its candidate. Both the seats will be voting in the second phase.

PM Modi in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh

On the last day of campaigning on April 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Surguja of Chhattisgarh and two meetings in Sagar and Betul of Madhya Pradesh today.

The PM is also scheduled to hold a roadshow in Bhopal. Surguja, Bhopal and Sagar go to polls in the third phase while Betul votes in second phase on April 26.

Elsewhere, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will campaign in Wayanad for her brother. Rahul Gandhi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Amravati, Maharashtra on Wednesday. Rahul Gandhi will address public meetings in Amravati and Solapur while Amit Shah will hold a rally in Amravati after a public event in Alappuzha, Kerala.

BJP national president JP Nadda will campaign in Bihar’s Bhagalpur, Khagaria and Madhubani today. Bhagalpur and Madhubani also go to the polls on April 26 while Khagaria goes to the polls in the third phase on May 7.

