Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Can BJP sweep THESE states under Congress rule?
Does the Congress party's win in three recent assembly elections – Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh – mean the grand old party will do well in these states in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 too? Or does the BJP has any chance of making a mark in these Congress-ruled states?
The Congress is currently in power in only three states — Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal. The grand-old party won the Himachal Assembly elections in December 2022, the Karnataka Assembly elections in May 2023 and the Telangana Assembly elections in December 2023.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message