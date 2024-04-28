Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Can Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal cast vote on May 25? Here's what the law says
Delhi, where CM Arvind Kejriwal is in jail, is scheduled to vote in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha Elections on May 25. However, if he remains incarcerated on that day, he can't vote due to the absence of a provision for voting by prisoners in India, regardless of their conviction status.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21, is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with his alleged role in the Delhi Liquor Policy case. His former deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, and another ex-colleague in the cabinet, Satyendar Jain, are also in jail.