Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Which BJP candidate is fighting against which Congress leader? Here's your guide

Akriti Anand

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Comparing lists so far released by the BJP and the Congress shows that both the parties have declared candidates for 46 seats. Which BJP candidate will fight against which Congress leader on which seat? Here's your guide to the candidate list.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Congress release its second list of candidates on March 12.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Congress release its second list of candidates on March 12.

The Congress released its second list of 43 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections on Tuesday. The second list includes names of former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav, Assam Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi and Nakul Nath, the son of former Madhya Pradesh chief Minister Kamal Nath.

The Congress' second list revealed candidates for 12 seats in Assam, seven seats in Gujarat, 10 seats in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan each, three seats in Uttarakhand and one seat in Daman and Diu.

The Congress is contesting the Lok Sabha elections in partnership with INDIA bloc allies. In Gujarat, the Congress said it will contest on 24 seats, while the AAP will contest on two seats of the total 26 seats.

The Congress released its first list of candidates on March 8. It had the names of 39 candidates. With the second list out, the Congress declared candidates for a total of 82 seats.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also declared its candidates for 195 of the total 543 Lok Sabha seats on March 2.

Comparing all the candidate lists so far released by the BJP and the Congress shows that both the parties have declared candidates for 46 seats, where two parties are in direct contest. Who is contesting against whom on these 46 seats?

Below are the details of 28 (of 46) seats on which it is clear which BJP candidate will fight against which Congress leader. The details for the remaining 18 seats can be found here.

Sl. No.StatesNames of ConstituencyCongress candidateBJP Candidate
1AssamKARIMGANJHafiz Rashid Ahmed ChoudhuryKripanath Mallah
2AssamSILCHAR - SCSurjya Kanta Sarkar
Parimal Suklabaidya
3AssamNAGAONPradyut BordoloiSuresh Bora
4AssamJORHATGaurav Gogoi
Topon Kumar Gogoi
5GujaratKACHCHH - SCNitishbhai Lalan
Vinodbhai Lakhmashi Chavda
6GujaratBANASKANTHAMs. Geniben Thakor
Rekhaben Hiteshbhai Choudhary
7GujaratAHMEDABAD WEST - SCBharat Makwana
Dineshbhai Kodarbhai Makwana
8GujaratPORBANDARLalitbhai Vasoya
Mansukhbhai Mandaviya
9GujaratBARDOLI - STSiddharth Chaudhary
Prabhubhai Nadarbhai Vasava
10Madhya PradeshBHIND - SCPhool Singh BaraiyaSandhya Rai
11Madhya PradeshTIKAMGARH - SCPankaj AhirwarVirendra Khatik
12Madhya PradeshSATNASiddharth KushwahaGanesh Singh
13Madhya PradeshSIDHIKamleshwar PatelRajesh Mishra
14Madhya PradeshMANDLA - STOmkar Singh Markam
Faggan Singh Kulaste
15Madhya PradeshDEWAS - SCRajendra Malviya
Mahendra Singh Solanki
16Madhya PradeshKHARGONE - STPorlal KharteGajendra Patel
17Madhya PradeshBETUL - STRamu TekamDurga Das Uikey
18RajasthanBIKANER - SCGovind Ram Meghwal
Arjun Ram Meghwal
19RajasthanCHURURahul Kaswan
Devendra Jhajharia
20RajasthanALWARLalit Yadav
Bhupendra Yadav
21RajasthanBHARATPUR - SCMs. Sanjana Jatav
Ramswaroop Koli
22RajasthanJODHPURKaran Singh Uchiyarda
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
23RajasthanJALOREVaibhav Gehlot
Lumbaram Choudhary
24RajasthanUDAIPUR - STTarachand MeenaMannalal Rawat
25RajasthanCHITTORGARHUdaylal AjanaCP Joshi
26UttarakhandTEHRI GARHWALJot Singh Guntsola
Mala Rajya Laxmi Saha
27UttarakhandALMORA - SCPradeep TamtaAjay Tamta
28Daman & DiuDAMAN & DIUKetan Dahyabhai PatelLalubhai Patel

Published: 12 Mar 2024, 07:37 PM IST
