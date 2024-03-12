The Congress released its second list of 43 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections on Tuesday. The second list includes names of former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav , Assam Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi and Nakul Nath , the son of former Madhya Pradesh chief Minister Kamal Nath.

The Congress' second list revealed candidates for 12 seats in Assam, seven seats in Gujarat, 10 seats in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan each, three seats in Uttarakhand and one seat in Daman and Diu.

The Congress is contesting the Lok Sabha elections in partnership with INDIA bloc allies. In Gujarat, the Congress said it will contest on 24 seats, while the AAP will contest on two seats of the total 26 seats.

The Congress released its first list of candidates on March 8. It had the names of 39 candidates. With the second list out, the Congress declared candidates for a total of 82 seats.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also declared its candidates for 195 of the total 543 Lok Sabha seats on March 2.

Comparing all the candidate lists so far released by the BJP and the Congress shows that both the parties have declared candidates for 46 seats, where two parties are in direct contest. Who is contesting against whom on these 46 seats?

Below are the details of 28 (of 46) seats on which it is clear which BJP candidate will fight against which Congress leader. The details for the remaining 18 seats can be found here.

Sl. No. States Names of Constituency Congress candidate BJP Candidate 1 Assam KARIMGANJ Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury Kripanath Mallah 2 Assam SILCHAR - SC Surjya Kanta Sarkar Parimal Suklabaidya 3 Assam NAGAON Pradyut Bordoloi Suresh Bora 4 Assam JORHAT Gaurav Gogoi Topon Kumar Gogoi 5 Gujarat KACHCHH - SC Nitishbhai Lalan Vinodbhai Lakhmashi Chavda 6 Gujarat BANASKANTHA Ms. Geniben Thakor Rekhaben Hiteshbhai Choudhary 7 Gujarat AHMEDABAD WEST - SC Bharat Makwana Dineshbhai Kodarbhai Makwana 8 Gujarat PORBANDAR Lalitbhai Vasoya Mansukhbhai Mandaviya 9 Gujarat BARDOLI - ST Siddharth Chaudhary Prabhubhai Nadarbhai Vasava 10 Madhya Pradesh BHIND - SC Phool Singh Baraiya Sandhya Rai 11 Madhya Pradesh TIKAMGARH - SC Pankaj Ahirwar Virendra Khatik 12 Madhya Pradesh SATNA Siddharth Kushwaha Ganesh Singh 13 Madhya Pradesh SIDHI Kamleshwar Patel Rajesh Mishra 14 Madhya Pradesh MANDLA - ST Omkar Singh Markam Faggan Singh Kulaste 15 Madhya Pradesh DEWAS - SC Rajendra Malviya Mahendra Singh Solanki 16 Madhya Pradesh KHARGONE - ST Porlal Kharte Gajendra Patel 17 Madhya Pradesh BETUL - ST Ramu Tekam Durga Das Uikey 18 Rajasthan BIKANER - SC Govind Ram Meghwal Arjun Ram Meghwal 19 Rajasthan CHURU Rahul Kaswan Devendra Jhajharia 20 Rajasthan ALWAR Lalit Yadav Bhupendra Yadav 21 Rajasthan BHARATPUR - SC Ms. Sanjana Jatav Ramswaroop Koli 22 Rajasthan JODHPUR Karan Singh Uchiyarda Gajendra Singh Shekhawat 23 Rajasthan JALORE Vaibhav Gehlot Lumbaram Choudhary 24 Rajasthan UDAIPUR - ST Tarachand Meena Mannalal Rawat 25 Rajasthan CHITTORGARH Udaylal Ajana CP Joshi 26 Uttarakhand TEHRI GARHWAL Jot Singh Guntsola Mala Rajya Laxmi Saha 27 Uttarakhand ALMORA - SC Pradeep Tamta Ajay Tamta 28 Daman & Diu DAMAN & DIU Ketan Dahyabhai Patel Lalubhai Patel

