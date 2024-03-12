Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Which BJP candidate is fighting against which Congress leader? Here's your guide
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Comparing lists so far released by the BJP and the Congress shows that both the parties have declared candidates for 46 seats. Which BJP candidate will fight against which Congress leader on which seat? Here's your guide to the candidate list.
The Congress released its second list of 43 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections on Tuesday. The second list includes names of former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav, Assam Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi and Nakul Nath, the son of former Madhya Pradesh chief Minister Kamal Nath.