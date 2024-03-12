The Congress released its second list of 43 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections on Tuesday. The second list includes names of former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav, Assam Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi and Nakul Nath, the son of former Madhya Pradesh chief Minister Kamal Nath.
The Congress' second list revealed candidates for 12 seats in Assam, seven seats in Gujarat, 10 seats in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan each, three seats in Uttarakhand and one seat in Daman and Diu.
The Congress is contesting the Lok Sabha elections in partnership with INDIA bloc allies. In Gujarat, the Congress said it will contest on 24 seats, while the AAP will contest on two seats of the total 26 seats.
The Congress released its first list of candidates on March 8. It had the names of 39 candidates. With the second list out, the Congress declared candidates for a total of 82 seats.
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also declared its candidates for 195 of the total 543 Lok Sabha seats on March 2.
Comparing all the candidate lists so far released by the BJP and the Congress shows that both the parties have declared candidates for 46 seats, where two parties are in direct contest. Who is contesting against whom on these 46 seats?
Below are the details of 28 (of 46) seats on which it is clear which BJP candidate will fight against which Congress leader. The details for the remaining 18 seats can be found here.
|Sl. No.
|States
|Names of Constituency
|Congress candidate
|BJP Candidate
|1
|Assam
|KARIMGANJ
|Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury
|Kripanath Mallah
|2
|Assam
|SILCHAR - SC
|Surjya Kanta Sarkar
Parimal Suklabaidya
|3
|Assam
|NAGAON
|Pradyut Bordoloi
|Suresh Bora
|4
|Assam
|JORHAT
|Gaurav Gogoi
Topon Kumar Gogoi
|5
|Gujarat
|KACHCHH - SC
|Nitishbhai Lalan
Vinodbhai Lakhmashi Chavda
|6
|Gujarat
|BANASKANTHA
|Ms. Geniben Thakor
Rekhaben Hiteshbhai Choudhary
|7
|Gujarat
|AHMEDABAD WEST - SC
|Bharat Makwana
Dineshbhai Kodarbhai Makwana
|8
|Gujarat
|PORBANDAR
|Lalitbhai Vasoya
Mansukhbhai Mandaviya
|9
|Gujarat
|BARDOLI - ST
|Siddharth Chaudhary
Prabhubhai Nadarbhai Vasava
|10
|Madhya Pradesh
|BHIND - SC
|Phool Singh Baraiya
|Sandhya Rai
|11
|Madhya Pradesh
|TIKAMGARH - SC
|Pankaj Ahirwar
|Virendra Khatik
|12
|Madhya Pradesh
|SATNA
|Siddharth Kushwaha
|Ganesh Singh
|13
|Madhya Pradesh
|SIDHI
|Kamleshwar Patel
|Rajesh Mishra
|14
|Madhya Pradesh
|MANDLA - ST
|Omkar Singh Markam
Faggan Singh Kulaste
|15
|Madhya Pradesh
|DEWAS - SC
|Rajendra Malviya
Mahendra Singh Solanki
|16
|Madhya Pradesh
|KHARGONE - ST
|Porlal Kharte
|Gajendra Patel
|17
|Madhya Pradesh
|BETUL - ST
|Ramu Tekam
|Durga Das Uikey
|18
|Rajasthan
|BIKANER - SC
|Govind Ram Meghwal
Arjun Ram Meghwal
|19
|Rajasthan
|CHURU
|Rahul Kaswan
Devendra Jhajharia
|20
|Rajasthan
|ALWAR
|Lalit Yadav
Bhupendra Yadav
|21
|Rajasthan
|BHARATPUR - SC
|Ms. Sanjana Jatav
Ramswaroop Koli
|22
|Rajasthan
|JODHPUR
|Karan Singh Uchiyarda
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
|23
|Rajasthan
|JALORE
|Vaibhav Gehlot
Lumbaram Choudhary
|24
|Rajasthan
|UDAIPUR - ST
|Tarachand Meena
|Mannalal Rawat
|25
|Rajasthan
|CHITTORGARH
|Udaylal Ajana
|CP Joshi
|26
|Uttarakhand
|TEHRI GARHWAL
|Jot Singh Guntsola
Mala Rajya Laxmi Saha
|27
|Uttarakhand
|ALMORA - SC
|Pradeep Tamta
|Ajay Tamta
|28
|Daman & Diu
|DAMAN & DIU
|Ketan Dahyabhai Patel
|Lalubhai Patel
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!