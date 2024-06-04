Congress leader Jairam Ramesh calls for PM Modi's resignation based on moral responsibility. INDIA bloc likely to secure majority of seats in Tamil Nadu.

Congress supporters were seen celebrating outside the party headquarters in the national capital.

As per official ECI trends, Congress is leading on 95 seats, and the INDIA bloc has crossed 200.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resign. “He used to pretend that he was extraordinary. Now it has been proved that the outgoing Prime Minister is going to become former. Take moral responsibility and resign. This is the message of this election," Jairam Ramesh posted on X.

Exit polls suggest that the ruling BJP-led NDA is poised to surpass its 2019 performance, where it secured 352 seats. Some projections even indicate that the BJP-led NDA could achieve the ambitious “400 paar" targetset by BJP leaders ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Additionally, the BJP-led NDA is anticipated to secure 2-4 seats in Tamil Nadu.

According to the Axis My India exit poll, the INDIA bloc, comprising both DMK and Congress, is expected to win between 33-37 out of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu.

It is to be further noted that a political party or a coalition needs to bag at least 272 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats to be in power at the centre.

According to the Election Commission of India, BJP is currently ahead on 242 seats. The majority mark is 272.

The Congress is leading with 95 seats, the Samajwadi Party with 36, the DMK with 21, the Trinamool Congress with 31, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) with 10, the NCP (SP) with 7, the CPI(M) with 4, and the Aam Aadmi Party with 3.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading, followed by Congressman Ajay Rai from Varanasi.

Meanwhile, around 642 million people voted in Lok Sabha elections held over seven phases in a mammoth six-week period. The counting of votes began starting with postal ballot papers amid tight security.

Strict security has been put in place for the smooth counting of votes for over 8,000 candidates in this general election.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is eyeing a third straight term in power, while the Opposition under the umbrella of the INDIA bloc is seeking to wrest power from the ruling party.

Most exit polls predicted a straight term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with quite a few projecting a two-thirds majority for the ruling BJP-led NDA.

(With inputs from agencies)



