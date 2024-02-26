 Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress vows to scrap 'discriminatory' Agnipath, revert to old military recruitment process | Mint
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress vows to scrap 'discriminatory' Agnipath, revert to old military recruitment process
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress vows to scrap 'discriminatory' Agnipath, revert to old military recruitment process

Congress vows to abolish Agnipath military recruitment scheme if elected, seeks President's intervention for youth affected by regular recruitment process cancellation.

The Congress has promised to scrap the Agnipath military recruitment scheme if elected to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge also urged President Droupadi Murmu to help youth facing “gross injustice" after the regular recruitment process was scrapped. 

The "Agnipath" scheme provides for recruiting youngsters in the age bracket of 17 years and a half to 21 years for a four-year period, with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published: 26 Feb 2024, 03:58 PM IST
