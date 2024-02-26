The Congress has promised to scrap the Agnipath military recruitment scheme if elected to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge also urged President Droupadi Murmu to help youth facing “gross injustice" after the regular recruitment process was scrapped.

The "Agnipath" scheme provides for recruiting youngsters in the age bracket of 17 years and a half to 21 years for a four-year period, with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!