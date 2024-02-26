Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Politics / News/  Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress vows to scrap 'discriminatory' Agnipath, revert to old military recruitment process

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress vows to scrap 'discriminatory' Agnipath, revert to old military recruitment process

Livemint

Congress vows to abolish Agnipath military recruitment scheme if elected, seeks President's intervention for youth affected by regular recruitment process cancellation.

Mint Image

The Congress has promised to scrap the Agnipath military recruitment scheme if elected to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge also urged President Droupadi Murmu to help youth facing “gross injustice" after the regular recruitment process was scrapped.

The "Agnipath" scheme provides for recruiting youngsters in the age bracket of 17 years and a half to 21 years for a four-year period, with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.