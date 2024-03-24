Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took a swipe at his own party on Saturday over the selection of Jaipur Dialogues director Sunil Sharma as a Lok Sabha candidate from Jaipur. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“He must have undergone some sort of Pauline epiphany on the road to 24 Akbar! This is just one of several dozen tweets from his handle attacking me," the Thiruvananthapuram MP tweeted. He attached an earlier post by The Jaipur Dialogues to underscore his point.

Reacting to the controversy on the nomination of Sunil Sharma as Lok Sabha candidate from Jaipur, Congress, has replaced him with Pratap Singh Kachariyawas in the updated Lok Sabha candidate list on Sunday. A day ago, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took a jibe at his own party over the selection of the Jaipur Dialogues director as candidate.

“They can be in IIT, in IIM, in Google, in Facebook, They can be Doctor, Lawyer, Journalist, Judge or Politician. It doesn't matter. All that matters is Islam. And Islam teaches to hate Kaafirs. An IIT Guwahati student Tauseef Ali Farooqi joined ISIS. The more you give scholarships to the peaceful religion, all it will do is help them use better technology to establish their Supremacy," wrote Jaipur Dialogues in one of its post on X referring to an incident of an IIT student joining ISIS.

