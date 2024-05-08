The Congress party has fielded 328 candidates in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. This will be for the first time that the grand old party is contesting a general election on less than 400 seats.

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress had fielded candidates on 421 seats. In 2014, it contested 464 seats and in 2009, the party fielded candidates on 440 seats. The party contested 417 seats in 2004 Lok Sabha elections. The party won 52 seats in 2019, 44 in 2014, 206 in 2009 and 145 seats in 2004.

The decrease in number of seats is primarily due to alliance commitments of the grand old party. The party is part of the Opposition’s INDIA bloc in these elections. At least 101 seats it contested in 2019 have been given away to INDIA bloc partners in 2024 general elections.

Also Read: Election 2024 : ‘Raise voice over voting data discrepancies,’ Kharge tells INDIA bloc parties on phase 3 polling day

Even between 1989 and 1999, known as coalition era of Indian elections, the Congress party fielded candidates in over 450 seats.

The party has conceded seats to its allies in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar and Tamil Nadu. These four states send 201 members to the Lok Sabha.

Biggest impact in UP

The biggest decrease in the seats the Congress is contesting in Uttar Pradesh, where the grand old party has been in a political wilderness for many decades now.

In 2019, the party contested 67 of the state’s 80 seats. It won only one seat – Raebareli. The party contested election in alliance with Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

In 2024, the party is contesting 17 seats in UP including Amethi and Raebareli, as part of seat-sharing formula with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party. The Congress has fielded Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli seat that was won by his mother Sonia Gandhi in 2019.

West Bengal, Maharashtra and Delhi

In West Bengal, the party has fielded candidates in just 14 of the 42 seats. In 2019, the Congress contested 40 seats and won just two. In Maharashtra, out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats, the Congress is fielding candidates in 17 seats, leaving 21 seats for Shiv Sena (UBT) and 10 seats National Congress Party (SP). The party fought 25 and 26 seats in the state in the last two elections. The Congress has conceded six seats to its alliance partner, Aam Aadmi Party, in Delhi, Haryana and Gujarat.

Half of Lok Sabha seats decided

Fate of over 283 Lok Sabha seats has been sealed after the third phase of Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday, May 7. This means elections to more than half of the 543 Lok Sabha seats is over in the first three phases. The first two phases of elections were held on April 19, 26.

Also Read: Haryana govt, led by Nayab Saini, loses majority in assembly: What happens next? Can Congress oust BJP?

Overall, voting for 543 Lok Sabha seats is being held in seven phases. The remaining phases will be held on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes for all seven phases of Lok Sabha Elections will take place on June 4.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is seeking a record third term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has set a target of winning 400 seats this election. The ruling alliance is challenged by the opposition parties led by the Congress under the banner of the INDIA bloc.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!