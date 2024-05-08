Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress contesting 328 seats, fewest ever. Details here
The decrease in number of seats that the Congress is contesting is primarily due to its alliance commitments. The party is part of the Opposition’s INDIA bloc in these elections. At least 101 seats it contested in 2019 have been given away to INDIA bloc partners in 2024 general elections.
The Congress party has fielded 328 candidates in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. This will be for the first time that the grand old party is contesting a general election on less than 400 seats.
