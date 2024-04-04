Congress expels Sanjay Nirupam for 6 years for targeting Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, says ‘will announce plans soon’
Sanjay Nirupam expelled from Congress for indiscipline and anti-party statements by K C Venugopal. Congress President approved six-year expulsion with immediate effect. Nirupam removed from list of star campaigners for Lok Sabha general elections 2024.
Maharashtra leader Sanjay Nirupam was expelled from the Congress for “indiscipline" and “anti-party statements," Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal said in an official statement.
