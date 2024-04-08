‘Congress would starve the poor people but feed biryani to terrorists’, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the grand old party of being compassionate with the terror suspects and called it the “biggest problem" for the country.

The chief minister was addressing a public rally in Rajasthan's Sikar seat as a part of Lok Sabha election campaign for BJP candidate Sumedhanand Saraswati. Rajasthan will go to the polls in two phases, April 19 and April 26. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

“The country's biggest problem is Congress, and enforce curfews is in their DNA. Poor people would starve, but it feed biryani to terrorists," the BJP star campaigner said.

He believes that the Congress party is not capable of undertaking monumental projects like Ayodhya Ram Mandir as it questioned the existence of revered figures like Lord Ram and Krishna. “Congress robbed the rights of pure people during its rule in the country."

Now, there is only one chant “Fir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar (Modi government once again)" across the nation, Adityanath said while recalling the support he got from Dausa people during the Rajasthan assembly elections.

The UP chief minister further counted the development works done by Modi-led BJP government in India. “The borders have been secured under PM Modi's rule. Earlier, there were terrorist activities."

Citing an example of a report in British newspaper, Yogi Adityanath said 20 terrorists were killed in Pakistan. “This is a new India," he added.

He said the Government of India has been successful in tackling terrorism, naxalism, and stone-pelting incidents in Kashmir. "No one dares to endorse terrorism now."

“Kashmir is now developing in step with democratic ideals and developmental programs. A significant number of tourists visit the area, safely taking part in pilgrimages to Mata Vaishno Devi and the Amarnath Yatra," he added.

He said need to vote for PM Modi to make India more stronger.

(With ANI inputs)

