Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ‘Congress feed biryani to terrorists’, Yogi Adityanath says biggest problem of India is…
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: UP CM and BJP star campaigner Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Congress feed biryani to terrorists.
‘Congress would starve the poor people but feed biryani to terrorists’, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the grand old party of being compassionate with the terror suspects and called it the “biggest problem" for the country.
