Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress holds first meeting to finalise candidates — What's expected
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sources said it was finalised that Rahul Gandhi will contest the Wayanad seat and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor will fight from Thiruvananthapuram.
The Congress held the first meeting of its Central Election Committee (CEC) on Thursday to select candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The grand old party is yet to announce its candidates for the Lok Sabha polls 2024.
