Congress will hold a meeting of its Central Election Committee (CEC) today to discuss candidates for highly anticipated seats in Uttar Pradesh – Rae Bareli and Amethi.

Leaders of the Uttar Pradesh Congress and the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of UP, Avinash Pandey, have also been called for a meeting today, sources said.

There is a strong buzz that Rahul Gandhi, who contested from Wayanad, will also contest from Amethi seat. Rahul lost the Amethi seat to Union Minister Smriti Irani in 2019. Irani is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Amethi in the ongoing election too.

Rahul's sister Priyanka Gandhi is also rumored to contest from Rae Bareli, the seat held by her mother Sonia Gandhi. If fielded, Priyanka will be contesting Lok Sabha election for the first time.

Both Amethi and Rae Bareli go to polls in fifth phase on May 20. The Congress has so far fielded 317 candidates across the country.

Rae Bareli has been a Congress bastion since 1960 with both Feroze Gandhi and Indira Gandhi having represented it. Sonia Gandhi has been the MP from the constituency since she won the 2006 by-poll.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha Elections will end on June 1. Counting will take place on June 4.

