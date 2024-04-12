Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress likely to field Kanhaiya Kumar from a seat in Delhi, says report
Kanhaiya Kumar, who is presently in-charge of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections against Bhartiya Janata Party leader Giriraj Singh from Bihar’s Begusarai as a Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate.
The Congress party is likely to field former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Student’s Union president Kanhaiya Kumar from one of the three seats that it is contesting in the national capital.
