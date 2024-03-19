The Congress announced five promises each for the youth, women, farmers, labourers and minority of the country aheadof the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The announcement came after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) "extensively discussed the Congress Manifesto for 2024 elections".

"Since 1926, the Congress Party’s Manifesto has stood as a testament to trust and commitment," the Congress tweeted while mentioning the party's "five Nyay pillars: Yuva Nyay, Nari Nyay, Kisan Nyay, Shramik Nyay and Hissedari Nyay.

Here are Congress' guarantees and poll promises

Yuva Nyay (Justice for the youth)

> Recruitment: Guarantee of permanent appointment to 30 lakh government posts.

> First job assured: Guaranteed apprenticeship with a stipend of ₹1 lakh per year for every graduate and diploma holder.

> No paper leaks: Guarantee of conducting examinations in a reliable manner by making a new law to stop paper leaks.

> Social security in gig economy: Guaranteed better working conditions, pensions and social security for the work force of the gig economy.

> Yuva Roshni: Guarantee start-up funds for young entrepreneur at district level from the national fund of ₹5,000 crore.

Nari Nyay (Justice for women)

> One woman in every poor family will receive Rs. 1 lakh every year

> 50% reservation for women in all central government recruitment

> Doubling of central government’s contribution to Anganwadi, ASHA and Mid-Day Meal workers’ salaries

> Appointment of an Adhikar Maitri in every Panchayat, who will explain to women their rights to various schemes and benefits

> Savitribai Phule Working Women’s Hostel in every district headquarters across India, and the number of such hostels will be doubled.

Kisaan NYAY (Justice for farmers)

> Sahi Daam (right price): MSP will be given legal status. A special law to this effect will be passed in Parliament. MSP will be set in accordance with the Dr. M.S. Swaminathan Commission formula.

> GST-Mukt: The Congress said GST regime will be amended to get rid of taxation on agricultural materials.

> Import Export Policy: The Congress will formulate and implement an import-export policy for agricultural commodities, "which will give paramount importance to protecting the interests and concerns of farmers". The party said the policy will be "stable and predictable and based on farmers' interests".

> Bima Suraksha (Insurance): The PM Fasal Bima Yojana will be redesigned to guarantee payment to farmers, within 30 days of crop loss, directly into their bank accounts.

> Karza Mafi (loan waiver): ⁠A Standing Farm Loan Waiver Commission will be set up to waive loans of farmers and determine the amount of the loan waiver that is required.

