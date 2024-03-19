Congress makes 5 big promises to youth, women, farmers and minority ahead of Lok Sabha 2024: Top points
Lok Sabha 2024: The Congress' announcement came after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) “extensively discussed the Congress Manifesto for 2024 elections”.
The Congress announced five promises each for the youth, women, farmers, labourers and minority of the country aheadof the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The announcement came after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) "extensively discussed the Congress Manifesto for 2024 elections".