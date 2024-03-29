The annual income of Nakul Nath, the Congress candidate from Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh has grown by about 185 per cent in the last five years, details in his poll affidavit have revealed.

Nakul Nath, son of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Kamal Nath, is the richest member of the outgoing Lok Sabha. In the last five years, the assets owned jointly by him and spouse have increased by 8.8 per cent, Times of India reported quoting the affidavit filed by Nakul Nath for contesting the Lok Sabha elections.

In 2019, Nakul was the only Congress Lok Sabha MP to win from Madhya Pradesh, otherwise swept by the Bhartiya Janata Party.

As on today, Nakul’s declared assets are worth ₹700 crore, ₹40 crore more than he had declared in 2019. This includes movable property, including cash, shares and bonds, worth ₹ 649.51 crore and ₹ 48.07 crore of immovable property.

In fact, the report said, in 2019, Nakul was among the top ten richest candidates contesting elections. After his victory, he emerged as the richest serving member of Lok Sabha (2019-2024) with assets worth ₹660 crore.

His annual income of ₹2.76 crore in 2017-18, had grown to ₹7.89 crore in 2022-23. He has declared maximum annual income of ₹11.6 crore in 2019-20.

Nath is among the 113 candidates who have filed their nomination papers for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in MP on April 19. The filing of nomination papers for the first phase ended on March 27.

Nakul and wife Priya Nath own immovable and movable assets worth ₹716 crore together, as per the election affidavit. In 2019, this was ₹660 crore.

Among other rich candidates in fray in 2024 include DK Suresh, the sitting MP and Congress candidate from Bengaluru Rural with a net worth of ₹593 crore. Ashok Kumar, the AIADMK candidate for the Erode seat, who has declared assets worth ₹583 crore, is also among the richest in the race, so far.

In Lok Sabha elections 2019, Ramesh Kumar Sharma was the richest independent candidate, who contested from Patliputra in Bihar. Sharma had declared assets worth over ₹ 1,107 crore. However, he lost the elections.

