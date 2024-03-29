Lok Sabha elections 2024: Nakul Nath's annual income surges 185% in five years, reveals Congress MP's affidavit
Nakul, son of former MP CM Kamal Nath, has declared assets worth ₹700 crore, ₹40 crore more than he had declared in 2019. In fact, in 2019, Nakul was among the top ten richest candidates contesting elections. After his victory, he emerged as the richest serving member of Lok Sabha (2019-2024).
The annual income of Nakul Nath, the Congress candidate from Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh has grown by about 185 per cent in the last five years, details in his poll affidavit have revealed.
