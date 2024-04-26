The Congress released another list of eight candidates from Haryana for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024 on April 25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The party has fielded Deepender Singh Hooda from Rohtak, Kumari Selja from Sirsa and Mahendra Pratap from Faridabad, among other candidates.

The grand old party has also fielded Varun Chaudhary from Ambala, Divyanshu Budhiraja from Karnal, Satpal Brahmachari from Sonipat, Rao Dhan Singh from Bhiwani Mahendragarh and Jai Prakash from Hisar, as per the latest list.

BJP turncoat Brijendra Singh, who joined Congress along with his father Bijender Singh, had been eying the Hisar seat.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lok Sabha Elections: Congress names 8 candidates from Haryana, Deepender Hooda to contest from from Rohtak

Elections for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth phase of elections on May 25. The BJP won all ten states from the state in 2019 elections.

Earlier in the day, the Congress fielded its Mumbai unit president Varsha Gaikwad as its candidate for the Mumbai North-Central Lok Sabha seat.

Gaikwad, a former Maharashtra minister, has been a four-time MLA from the Dharavi assembly seat in Mumbai. She reportedly wanted to contest the Mumbai South-Central seat, earlier held by her late father Eknath Gaikwad. The Mumbai North-Central seat is currently represented by Bharatiya Janata Party's Poonam Mahajan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Congress is contesting two Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai this time in accordance with the seat-sharing formula in the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) . The other seat that the grand old party will contest is Mumbai North. Polling in Mumbai will be held on May 20.

The names were released a day before the Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Elections being held across 88 seats today, April 26. With the April 25 list, the Congress has so far fielded 317 candidates across the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The seven-phase Lok Sabha Elections will end on June 1. Counting will take place on June 4.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!