Teen rang lehrayenge jab nyay payenge,’ Congress launches ‘Nyay Geet’ ahead of Lok Sabha polls| WATCH

Livemint

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Congress launches 'Nyay Geet' ahead of Lok Sabha elections, focusing on 'five pillars of justice' and promises to youth. Rahul Gandhi and other leaders share the video on social media.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress unveiled its 'Nyay Geet' on Saturday, outlining the party's 'five pillars of justice' and its commitments to the youth. (Photo: X/Congress)Premium
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress unveiled its 'Nyay Geet' on Saturday, outlining the party's 'five pillars of justice' and its commitments to the youth. (Photo: X/Congress)

In preparation for the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress launched its “Nyay Geet" on Saturday, highlighting the party's “five pillars of justice" and its pledges to the youth.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and several other leaders shared the song's video on social media platforms.

Gandhi shared the "Nyay Geet" on X and said in a post in Hindi, “The dreams of those who have been left behind will also be fulfilled! This song of justice is the music of the coming of the dawn in the lives of the deprived."

The two-minute and 34-second video elaborates on the five "pillars of justice" and the "guarantees" offered to young people.

According to the Congress, the five pillars of justice include justice for youth, women, farmers, workers, and participatory justice.

Additionally, Congress has pledged to provide employment opportunities and apprenticeships to young individuals as part of its series of assurances.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published: 10 Mar 2024, 10:45 AM IST
