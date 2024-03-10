In preparation for the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress launched its “Nyay Geet" on Saturday, highlighting the party's “five pillars of justice" and its pledges to the youth.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and several other leaders shared the song's video on social media platforms. Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Gandhi shared the "Nyay Geet" on X and said in a post in Hindi, “The dreams of those who have been left behind will also be fulfilled! This song of justice is the music of the coming of the dawn in the lives of the deprived."

The two-minute and 34-second video elaborates on the five "pillars of justice" and the "guarantees" offered to young people.

According to the Congress, the five pillars of justice include justice for youth, women, farmers, workers, and participatory justice.

Additionally, Congress has pledged to provide employment opportunities and apprenticeships to young individuals as part of its series of assurances.

(With inputs from PTI)

