‘Teen rang lehrayenge jab nyay payenge,’ Congress launches ‘Nyay Geet’ ahead of Lok Sabha polls| WATCH
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Congress launches 'Nyay Geet' ahead of Lok Sabha elections, focusing on 'five pillars of justice' and promises to youth. Rahul Gandhi and other leaders share the video on social media.
In preparation for the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress launched its “Nyay Geet" on Saturday, highlighting the party's “five pillars of justice" and its pledges to the youth.
The two-minute and 34-second video elaborates on the five "pillars of justice" and the "guarantees" offered to young people.
According to the Congress, the five pillars of justice include justice for youth, women, farmers, workers, and participatory justice.
Additionally, Congress has pledged to provide employment opportunities and apprenticeships to young individuals as part of its series of assurances.
(With inputs from PTI)
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!