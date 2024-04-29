Lok Sabha Elections 2024: With the Congress vacillating on the choice of its candidate in the prestigious Amethi Lok Sabha seat, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid shared insights on whether Rahul Gandhi would contest from the constituency, once considered a bastion of the party. Khurshid said, “The announcement will be made soon...Detailed discussions could not happen. Mallikarjun Kharge will announce it," ANI reported.

It was earlier also stated that a final decision on the party's candidates for Amethi and Raebareli seats, considered strongholds of the Gandhi family, will be taken by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The ambivalence of the Congress leadership on the high-profile Amethi and Raebareli Lok Sabha seats, even though voting has already concluded for the first two phases of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, has also prompted the BJP to adopt a wait-and-watch stance vis-a-vis the election campaign. Polling is scheduled in Amethi and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituencies in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20.

Amethi and Raebareli are crucial for Congress in the upcoming elections. Rahul Gandhi lost the Amethi seat to Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Irani is once again the BJP candidate for Amethi. Before the 2019 defeat, Amethi was considered a stronghold of the Congress.

Notably, Robert Vadra, the industrialist husband of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, had indicated his inclination to contest from the Amethi parliamentary seat. The whole country wants him to enter active politics, an ANI report quoted Vadra as saying.

Vadra also slammed Smriti Irani, the incumbent Member of Parliament from Amethi, claiming she has not kept her promises.

“The voice is coming from the entire country. They want me to get into active politics as I have always been among the people of the country. People always want me to be there in their region. I have campaigned there (Amethi) since 1999. Smriti Irani, the sitting MP from Amethi, hasn't fulfilled her promises," Vadra said last Friday, when asked whether he would contest from Amethi Lok Sabha seat.

Uttar Pradesh, which elects 80 members to Parliament--the highest by any state--is voting in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections.

Polls in Uttar Pradesh are stretched over the seven phases that started on April 19 and ends on June 1. The counting will take place on June 4.

