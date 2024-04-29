Rahul Gandhi vs Smriti Irani in Amethi? Congress leader Salman Khurshid has THIS update
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress is yet to announce candidates for the Amethi and Raebareli seats for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. A final call on the party's candidates for the Amethi and Raebareli LS seats will be taken by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: With the Congress vacillating on the choice of its candidate in the prestigious Amethi Lok Sabha seat, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid shared insights on whether Rahul Gandhi would contest from the constituency, once considered a bastion of the party.
Khurshid said, “The announcement will be made soon...Detailed discussions could not happen. Mallikarjun Kharge will announce it," ANI reported.