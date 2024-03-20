Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress set to name additional candidates; Charanjit Channi, Jignesh Mevani not on list
Congress has decided its candidates for Lok Sabha polls 2024, and the number of seats the party will be contesting from, said Sachin Pilot.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: After the Congress Central Election Committee meeting, senior leader on Wednesday said that former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and the Dalit activist Jignesh Mevani will not be on the party's list of candidates.
