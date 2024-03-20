Congress has decided its candidates for Lok Sabha polls 2024, and the number of seats the party will be contesting from, said Sachin Pilot.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: After the Congress Central Election Committee meeting, senior leader on Wednesday said that former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and the Dalit activist Jignesh Mevani will not be on the party's list of candidates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the meeting, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said that the candidate list will be announced soon.

"There is no name of Charanjit Singh Channi and Jignesh Mevani (in the list of Rajasthan candidates)," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The discussion happened on all the seats and decisions have been taken on many seats. The final announcement (of candidates) will be made by CEC," he said.

Pilot also added that “good candidates" with “good image" have been selected. "Candidates working at the grassroots level have been selected.....This time our effort will be to improve our performance in Rajasthan..." he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Congress is likely to release its list of candidates today.

So far, the party has announced candidates for 82 of the total 543 Lok Sabha seats.

In its first two list, the party announced the candidature of Rahul Gandhi, DK Suresh, Shashi Tharoor, Gaurav Gogoi, Nakul Nath and Vaibhav Gehlot among others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will start on April 19. It will be held in seven phases. The counting for the Lok Sabha polls will be held on June 4.

Today, Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav, suspended BSP leader and Amroha MP Danish Ali and Jharkhand BJP leader Jai Prakash Bhai Patel joined the Congress.

Pappu Yadav also merged his party Jan Adhikar Party with the Congress. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On electoral bonds, Congress party leader Salman Khurshid said taht there is a big difference between what the opposition gets and what the government gets.

"Who has ED and CBI, and who can put pressure? People willingly give (money) to the opposition, so we accept it..."

