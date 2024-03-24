Lok Sabha 2024: Congress to declare Amethi, Raebareli candidates after Holi — Will it be Rahul or Priyanka Gandhi?
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Congress has so far released candidates for 183 seats. However, the party has not yet declared the candidates for Amethi and Raebareli seats. Here's what Congress' Ajay Rai said on rumours about Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi contesting these seats.
Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ajay Rai said candidates for Amethi and Raebareli Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh will be declared after Holi. "After Holi, the names of the candidates for the remaining eight seats of Uttar Pradesh, including Amethi and Raebareli, will be declared," Rai told news agency PTI.