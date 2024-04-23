Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday slammed the Congress party and said that India will run by the “Constitution made by Bhimrao Ambedkar and not by any Sharia law". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While addressing a public gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, Yogi Adityanath launched a veiled attack on Congress and said that in 1970, the party gave the slogan of 'Garibi Hatao', and, "poverty was not eradicated but one family got complete freedom to loot the resources of the country."

The Lok Sabha constituency of Amroha will cast its vote during the second phase of elections on April 26. Other constituencies that will also vote on the same day include Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr (SC), Aligarh, and Mathura.

Yogi further added, "The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had said while being the Prime Minister that Muslims have the first right to the resources of the country...So where will our Dalits, backward, poor, farmers etc. go?"

Slamming the INDI alliance, UP CM said, “Those who have come before you today in the form of INDI alliance have betrayed the country and have come before you with their manifesto to betray again...Congress says that if our government is formed then we will implement Sharia law... India will run by the Constitution made by Bhimrao Ambedkar and not by any Sharia law."

The Lok Sabha election 2024 in Uttar Pradesh is taking place in seven stages, from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes from these seven phases will take place on June 4, and the result will be announced on the same day.

In the previous Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 303 seats, while the Congress, with only 52 seats, remained in the Opposition without enough members to qualify for the Leader of the Opposition role.

(With inputs from ANI)

