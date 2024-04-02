Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Cracks in INDIA bloc in J&K? NC fields Mian Altaf from PDP bastion of Anantnag-Rajouri
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The National Conference has announced the candidature Mian Altaf Ahmed Lahrvi from Anantnag-Rajouri seat of Jammu and Kashmir, virtually ending chances an alliance with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) led by former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.
