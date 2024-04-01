Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Disappointed that BJP could find only a Pawar to fight against me, says Supriya Sule
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A Pawar stronghold, Baramati is set for a high-profile contest after the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP fielded Ajit's wife Sunetra Pawar against Supriya Sule, Ajit's cousin and three-time MP.
Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP), Supriya Sule has said that the contest between her and her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar in Baramati seat of Maharashtra is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ploy to politically finish off her father and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar.