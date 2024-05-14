Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Discord brewing in BJP over Raebareli candidate Dinesh Pratap Singh; Amit Shah steps in
Political circles in and around Raebareli are abuzz due to the conspicuous absence of Aditi Singh, BJP's MLA from Raebareli Sadar seat, from Dinesh Singh’s campaign. Aditi Singh is considered a crucial asset for the party in the Gandhi family bastion.
Dinesh Pratap Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Raebareli candidate, is reportedly facing discontent within the saffron camp in the run-up to May 20 Lok Sabha elections in the Congress stronghold. Singh is up against Rahul Gandhi in the seat currently held by Sonia Gandhi.