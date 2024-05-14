Dinesh Pratap Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Raebareli candidate, is reportedly facing discontent within the saffron camp in the run-up to May 20 Lok Sabha elections in the Congress stronghold. Singh is up against Rahul Gandhi in the seat currently held by Sonia Gandhi.

The discontent primarily arises from the unexpected silence of BJP MLA Aditi Singh and the rebel SP MLA Manoj Kumar Pandey.

Political circles in and around Raebareli are abuzz due to the conspicuous absence of Aditi Singh, the BJP's MLA from Raebareli Sadar seat, from the Dinesh Singh’s campaign. Aditi Singh, a former Congress MLA, contested and won the 2022 assembly elections on a BJP ticket. She was considered a crucial asset for the BJP until Dinesh Singh’s candidature from the seat.

‘No Compromise with Principles’

Sources said that Dinesh Singh’s candidature from Raebareli seat did not sit well with Aditi Singh. The two families have a history, with Dinesh Singh having opposed Akhilesh Singh, Aditi’s father, during his contests for the Raebareli Sadar seat. These families are known as rivals in the region.

Aditi Singh’s post on X on May 11 perhaps speaks volumes about her silence. "No compromise with principles," she wrote alongside a picture with her father, sparking speculation.

In February of this year, Manoj Pandey, a rebel Samajwadi Party MLA from Unchahar seat in Raebareli, defected to the BJP and supported the party's candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections. Pandey, who was expected to receive a BJP Lok Sabha ticket from Raebareli, wasn’t happy with Dinesh Singh’s candidature, too.

Pandey is a prominent Brahmin leader. The community accounts for about 18 percent of its population in Raebareli. The three-time Unchahar MLA, Pandey was a key Brahmin face in the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party government between 2012 and 2017.

Amit Shah attempts reconciliation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who visited Raebareli last week, reportedly made efforts to reconcile the discord within the BJP camp. Shah visited Manoj Pandey's residence, where party candidate Dinesh Singh accompanied him during a close-door meeting on May 12.

Aditi Singh was present during Shah’s public gathering at GIC grounds in Raebareli. She was on the stage but didn’t speak. Shah, however, highlighted her significance in Raebareli for the BJP.

Who is Dinesh Pratap Singh?

Dinesh Pratap Singh is Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (Independent Charge) and a BJP leader. He fought the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the Raebareli constituency and was defeated by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

Singh was earlier in the Congress party. He became a member of the Legislative Council from Congress for the first time in 2010 and for the second time in 2016. He quit the Congress and joined the BJP in 2018.

