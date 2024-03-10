As Lok Sabha poll 2024 campaigns get intense, Delhi chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal urges women voters not to serve dinner to their families if they vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘Don't serve dinner, if they vote for PM Modi,’ Kejriwal told women voters.

While speaking to women voters on Saturday, "It is your responsibility now to convince your husbands, brothers, fathers and other people in the locality to vote for the person who is working for their benefit."

Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana Delhi chief minister was addressing at a townhall event informing about a scheme (Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana) presented in the 2024-25 budget outlay of the AAP-led Delhi government.

He said AAP government's Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana will provide ₹1,000 to all women above 18 years of age to make them financially independent. Highlighting the importance of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, Kejriwal said that it will make the women empowered in the truest sense and stated that every eligible women even from the same family can avail the benefit of the scheme.

Slamming the BJP, Kejriwal said, "They (BJP) say this scheme will spoil women. They say Kejriwal is wasting the money by giving ₹1,000 to every women in the city. I ask them when you waived off big loans of a lot of people, weren't they spoilt?"

(With inputs from PTI)

