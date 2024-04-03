Active Stocks
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Don't waste stationery,' says Sanjay Nirupam after disciplinary action by Congress

Livemint ( with inputs from PTI )

The Congress has initiated disciplinary action against former member of parliament Sanjay Nirupam for his remarks against the party leadership amid seat-sharing talks with ally Shiv Sena (UBT).

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Don't waste stationery, says Sanjay Nirupam after disciplinary action by Congress

The Congress on April 3 said it has initiated disciplinary action against former member of parliament Sanjay Nirupam for his remarks against the party leadership amid seat-sharing talks with ally Shiv Sena (UBT), and a decision about him will be taken in a day or two.

The Congress party has dropped Nirupam's name from the list of star campaigners, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole told reporters after attending a meeting of the party's campaign committee in Mumbai.

Nirupam, however, remained defiant, and said he would declare his stand on April 4 Taking a dig, he asked Congress not to waste "stationery" as it is facing a financial crisis.

"It should utilise the stationery and energy to save itself, as the party is experiencing a serious financial crisis. The time frame I had given to the party ends today. I will spell out my next course of action tomorrow," he said in a post on X.

Patole, was quoted by news agency PTI as saying that the party has dropped Nirupam's name from the list of star campaigners and disciplinary action has been initiated against him for his utterances against the party and the state unit leadership. "A decision will be taken in a day or two," he said.

A former MP from Mumbai North, Nirupam had hit out at the state leadership of Congress after the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray declared its candidates for four out of six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai, including the Mumbai North West seat, which Nirupam is eyeing.

He had also said the Congress leadership shouldn't allow itself to be arm-twisted by Shiv Sena (UBT). Accepting the Shiv Sena (UBT's) decision to unilaterally field candidates in Mumbai amounted to allowing the destruction of Congress, the former Mumbai Congress president had claimed.

(With PTI inputs) 

 

Published: 03 Apr 2024, 08:30 PM IST
