Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Don't waste stationery,' says Sanjay Nirupam after disciplinary action by Congress
The Congress has initiated disciplinary action against former member of parliament Sanjay Nirupam for his remarks against the party leadership amid seat-sharing talks with ally Shiv Sena (UBT).
The Congress on April 3 said it has initiated disciplinary action against former member of parliament Sanjay Nirupam for his remarks against the party leadership amid seat-sharing talks with ally Shiv Sena (UBT), and a decision about him will be taken in a day or two.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message