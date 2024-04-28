The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Sunday alleged that the Election Commission (EC) has imposed a ban on the party's Lok Sabha poll campaign song ‘Jail ke jawab mein hum vote denge’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing a press conference, Atishi said that in dictatorial governments, opposition parties are prevented from campaigning. “This is what has happened today, another weapon of the BJP, the Election Commission has banned the campaign song of the Aam Aadmi Party through this letter."

She noted, “the Election Commission does not see the daily violation of the code of conduct by the BJP, but notices come if the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party even breathe."

In a post on X, Atishi wrote, “Only in dictatorial governments the opposition parties are prevented from campaigning, and today another proof of this dictatorship of Modi ji and BJP has come to light. Now ECI has also banned AAP's campaign song, ‘Jail ka jawab vote se’" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Atishi added, “When a dictatorial party violates the electoral process and the model code, then the ECI has no objection. But if an AAP leader even breathes, a notice from the ECI comes. When BJP misuses ED-CBI and arrests Kejriwal even after the code of conduct is in place, the Election Commission remains silent. But if someone writes a song on this dictatorship, the Commission becomes alert!"

The campaign song "Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se," performed in a rap style, was released at the party's headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday. The song was written and composed by Dilip Pandey, an AAP MLA and the chief party whip in the assembly.

AAP has centered its election campaign around Kejriwal's arrest, encouraging people to vote for the party as a response to the Chief Minister's arrest. Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate for alleged irregularities in the 2021-22 excise policy.

(With inputs from agencies)

