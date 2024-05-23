Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ‘ECI wrong,’ says P Chidambaram on poll body's rap over Rahul Gandhi's Agniveer poll plank
P Chidambaram's remark come a day after the poll panel directed the Congress party to ensure that its leaders don't indulge in 'political propaganda' involving activities of the defence forces.
Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram has called Election Commission of India (ECI) wrong in directing the grand old party against criticising the Agniveer scheme in poll season.