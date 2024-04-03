Lok Sabha elections 2024: Is this the end of INDIA bloc in Kashmir? PDP & NC to contest against each other in the valley
Former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on April 3, said her PDP is holding discussions among its leaders and workers about contesting the three Lok Sabha seats of the Kashmir Valley.
The People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conference (NC), both part of the INDIA bloc in Jammu and Kashmir, will compete against each other in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections for the three seats in the Kashmir valley.
