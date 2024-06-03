Sonia Gandhi expresses optimism about election results differing from exit polls, according to PTI.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said Monday that her party is very hopeful that the Lok Sabha election results will be totally opposite to what has been shown in the exit polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We have to wait, just wait and see," Gandhi told PTI when asked about her expectations from the results scheduled to be announced on Tuesday.

“We are very hopeful that our results are completely opposite to what the exit polls are showing," she added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The majority of exit polls indicate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to secure a third consecutive term, with the BJP-led NDA projected to achieve a significant majority in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

While a few polls suggest that the NDA could secure over 400 seats, most predict a tally of over 350 seats, well surpassing the required 272-seat threshold for government formation.

However, the Congress and other parties in the INDIA bloc have criticized these exit polls, dismissing them as unrealistic and expressing confidence in the opposition alliance's ability to form the next government.

“This is not called an exit poll, but its name is 'Modi media poll'. This is Modi ji's poll, it is his fantasy poll," former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday.

Congress leaders have said that the INDIA bloc will win 295 seats and form the government. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from PTI)

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!