The process for filing nomination papers for the first phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 scheduled on April 19 begins on March 20.

Polling will be held in 102 Lok Sabha seats spread over in 17 states and four Union Territories in the first phase.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 20 issued the official notification for the first phase. The candidates can start filing their nominations for the election at their respective district election officers. The last day of filing nomination for the first phase in March 27. The scrutiny will be done on March 28 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is March 30.

The seats that are going to polls in the first phase on April 19 include thirty-nine seats of Tamil Nadu, 12 seats of Rajasthan, eight seats of Uttar Pradesh, six seats of Madhya Pradesh, five seats each in Uttarakhand, Assam and Maharashtra, four seats of Bihar, three seats of West Bengal, two seats each in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya and one seat each in Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep and Puducherry.

The crucial eight parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh going to polls in the first phase are Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina (SC), Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit.

In Rajasthan, the seats voting on April 19 are Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur.

The Lok Sabha are scheduled to be conducted in seven phases in the country, while the counting will take place on 4th June. The Election Commission of India announced the poll schedule on March 16.

Prime Minister Modi-led BJP is seeking a record third term and has kept a 370 seats target for the party in the upcoming polls and 400 for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The BJP has already released its two lists of candidates, comprising 265 names, including those of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

BJP's challenger, Congress party is contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as part of the INDIA bloc of Opposition parties.

