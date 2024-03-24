Former Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria (Retd) joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on 24 March at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Apart from him, Former MP from Tirupati, Varaprasad Rao also joined the saffron party today.

Bhadauria hails from Uttar Pradesh and the party is yet to name its candidates from several seats in the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Citing Sources, India TV has reported that Bhadauria is likely to be fielded from Ghaziabad seat, replacing sitting MP General VK Singh. The party is likely to release the fourth candidate list today as the party held a meeting of its Central Election Committee on Saturday to decide the names of the candidates from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

After joining the party, the former Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria (Retd.) said that though he served more than four decades in IAF, however, the best time of his service was the last eight years under the leadership of the BJP government.

He said, "... I thank the party leadership for giving me this opportunity to contribute to nation-building once again. I served the IAF for more than four decades, but the best time of my service was the last 8 years under the leadership of the BJP government. The tough steps taken by this government to empower and modernise our armed forces and make them self-reliant have not only given rise to a new capability in the forces but also given them a new confidence. The results of the self-reliant move by the government can be seen on the ground... From the point of view of security, the steps being taken by the government are very important and will take India to new heights globally..."

BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde lauded Bhadauria's long service in the Indian Air Force (IAF) and expressed confidence that he will now contribute actively in the political field after playing an active role in the defence forces.

Meanwhile, the elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats will commence in seven phases starting April 19. Various parties have declared their initial lists for the elections, which will conclude on June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP won 303 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to secure only 52 seats. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the BJP won 282 seats, while the INC secured only 44 seats

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

