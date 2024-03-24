Lok Sabha elections 2024: Former Indian Air Force chief R K S Bhadauria joins BJP, says ‘best time of my service was…’
Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, ex-Chief of Air Staff, joins BJP in the presence of General Secretary Vinod Tawde and Union Minister Anurag Thakur.
Former Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria (Retd) joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on 24 March at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Apart from him, Former MP from Tirupati, Varaprasad Rao also joined the saffron party today.
