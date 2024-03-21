Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former Karnataka CM Sadananda Gowda 'upset' with BJP, says won't join Congress
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader, D V Sadananda Gowda, voiced his disappointment after being denied a ticket to contest from the Bengaluru North Lok Sabha seat. Although he was invited to join the Congress party, Gowda has made it clear that he has no intention of joining the party
BJP leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka, D V Sadananda Gowda, on March 21, expressed disappointment over being denied a ticket to contest from Bangalore North Lok Sabha seat. However, he asserted that he would not join the Congress party despite being invited to do so, as per ANI.